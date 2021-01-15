Area college students feted for academic achievements

Cannon is a Fall 2020 Graduate of Washburn University

TOPEKA — Washburn University is pleased to announce the students in its fall 2020 graduating class. Nearly 400 students completed their courses for associate, bachelor's and master's degrees.

Joshua Cannon, of Greensburg, KS, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Mass Media.

"These students worked diligently to complete their studies," said Dr. Jerry Farley, Washburn University president. "We were not able to celebrate with a ceremony in December, but I have no doubt that they will accomplish great things."

About Washburn - Founded in 1865, Washburn University is a public institution with nearly 7 thousand students and a thousand faculty and staff involved in more than 200 academic programs. Washburn's programs lead to certification, associate, bachelor, master's degree or doctor of nursing practice and juris doctor degrees.

In addition, Washburn Institute of Technology (Washburn Tech) -- a nationally recognized innovator in career and technical education - is also part of the Washburn University family. The dedicated faculty and staff at Washburn Tech serve adult and high school students as well as business and industry participants with career specific training.

All programs are offered on either the 160-acre residential campus in the heart of Topeka, Kan., or at Washburn Tech's campus on the west side retail hub of the city. Washburn University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission of the North Central Association and individual programs have additional accreditations.

Davis named to Spring 2020 President's List at Cloud County Community College

CONCORDIA—Alisyn Davis of Haviland, KS, was named to the Cloud County Community College Spring 2020 President's List. To be named to the president's list, students must be enrolled in a minimum of 12 hours of college coursework and must have earned a semester grade point average of 3.9-4.0. Davis has completed the requirements for the Associate of Science degree from Cloud County Community College.

Cloud County Community College prepares students to lead successful lives and enhances the vitality of our communities.

Cloud County Community College (CCCC) is one of 26 public two-year community and technical colleges in Kansas coordinated by the Kansas Board of Regents. CCCC's service area encompasses a 12-county area in north central Kansas with two physical campuses in Concordia and Junction City.

Leslie of Pratt named to Harding University dean's list

SEARCY, AR—Tyler Leslie, Senior management major, is among more than 1,500 Harding University students included on the dean's list for grades achieved during the Spring 2020 semester.

The dean's list is published each semester by Dr. Marty Spears, University provost, honoring those who have achieved high scholarship. To be eligible, a student must be carrying 12 or more hours with a 3.65 or higher grade-point average and no incompletes.

Harding University is a private Christian university located in Searcy, Arkansas. Accredited by the Higher Learning Commission, it is the largest private university in the state. Harding's student body is made up of students representing 49 states and 55 nations and territories. The University offers more than 100 undergraduate majors, graduate and professional degrees at the master's, specialist and doctoral level as well as numerous international study offerings.

Beardsley of Pratt graduates from the University of Central Oklahoma

Pratt resident Lauren P. Beardsley graduated Magna Cum Laude from the University of Central Oklahoma (UCO) with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology and a Bachelor of Science in Education degree in Early Childhood Education as a part of the fall 2020 class, which included 1,074 students from throughout Oklahoma, the country and world.

With strong connections throughout the Oklahoma City metro, the University of Central Oklahoma is dedicated to developing in students the confidence to succeed through transformative learning.

Central prides itself as a smart investment for success, preparing future leaders in an opportunity-rich environment, with access to more than 200 student organizations and the internship, employment, entertainment and cultural offerings of the rapidly growing Oklahoma City metropolitan area.

Founded in 1890, Central connects its more than 14,000 students to unmatched value found in 118 undergraduate areas of study and 77 graduate majors from its main campus in Edmond and facilities throughout the metro area. The university is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission of the North Central Association of Colleges and Schools.

For more information about leadership and other opportunities at the University of Central Oklahoma, visit www.uco.edu.

2020 high school graduate now a junior at Oklahoma State University

PRATT — Brock Montgomery, a May 2020 graduate from Skyline High School, graduated from Pratt Community College on December 18, 2020 with a Associate of General Studies degree, all while enrolled as a freshman at Oklahoma State University in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

Montgomery graduated from high school with 49 credit hours from Pratt Community College, and during his first semester at OSU was able to transfer back credits to finish his associate's degree at PCC. He continues agriculture studies at OSU as a junior.

Online school to offer scholarships

PRATT — To help ease the financial burden for those motivated to go back to school to earn a bachelor’s or master’s degree in 2021, Western Governors University (WGU) has announced it is offering $250,000 in grants to new students. The nonprofit, fully online university also offers tips to those who may be experiencing a fully online schooling environment for the first time.

For more information about Western Governors University and its programs or the resiliency grant, www.wgu.edu.

WGU is accredited by the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities, has been named one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, and has been featured on NPR, NBC Nightly News, CNN, and in The New York Times.