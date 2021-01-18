Gas leak found after multiple calls to 911 last Thursday in Pratt

More than a dozen Pratt city firefighters and four or five Kansas Gas Service employees responded to 911 page-outs concerning a possible gas leak in Pratt last Thursday.

According to Kansas Gas Service Manager of Public Relations Dawn Tripp, no evacuations were necessary nor was service disrupted because of the leak that was pinpointed in a Kansas Gas Service line on the northwest side of the city.

"Thursday, January 14, 2021, Kansas Gas Service responded to odor reports at North Taylor and Logan Streets, in Pratt, Kansas, where crews discovered a leak on a natural gas main," Tripp said. "Repairs were completed by noon on Friday."

City of Pratt Fire Chief David Kramer said firefighters spent up to two hours in the dark Thursday evening checking out multiple calls about a possible gas leak, that seemed to come from all over town.

According to Pratt 911 Dispatch, three calls at 8:40 p.m. were the start of what evolved into several more reports of gas smell in Pratt.

"When we were first paged out, there were multiple calls that, at the beginning, seemed to center around the Taylor, Blaine, Garfield, Mound street areas," Kramer said. "And then we started getting calls from the south part of town about the smell of gas, from about 10th and Taylor. It was pretty concerning there for awhile, but the only thing consistent about everything we checked out seemed to come back to that intersections at Taylor and Logan."

Kramer said firefighters and gas employees followed up on all reports, sometimes getting a brief hit on their meters, but mostly coming up empty. The wind out of the northwest could have had something to do with the sporadic spread of gas smell throughout town, but he could not confirm that was indeed the root of the problem.

"It is possible that the leaked gas, heavier than the air, gathered in the low-lying of May Dennis Park, and then wind gusts carried it up and out to other parts of town, but it was pretty hard to pinpoint where it was coming from," Kramer said.

The fire chief also said that his men, and Kansas Gas employees spent time walking fields 1 mile north and 1 mile east of Pratt city limits where the gas company was known to have valves and check-stations. He also said there were no hits detected on meters at that location.

By the time it was all over with, a small leak was found on a main gas line near the corner of Logan and Taylor streets north of May Dennis Park. Kansas Gas Service employees were on the job first thing Friday morning to get the leak fixed. No damage or other leaks were reported, and there was no statement from the gas company on what may have caused the initial leak and resulting gas smells reported.