Mundt wins top prize in American Farm Bureau ag competition, for the second time

Fran Brownell

Pratt Tribune

Lightning of the good kind struck a second time for Pratt County resident Jackie Mundt with the announcement last week that she was selected as recipient of a 2021 Ford vehicle of her choice as winner of the American Farm Bureau Federation Young Farmers & Ranchers Excellence in Ag competition.

“The award is a $35,000 voucher for a new Ford of my choice,” said Mundt, who two years ago won a similar award and chose as her prize a Magma Red 2019 Ford F-150 pickup truck

The entry prepared by Mundt, who turned 35 last July, was a 10-page application highlighting her agricultural-related employment as marketing and communications manager for Kanza Coop and her ag-related community activites, including as an advisor for Pratt County 4-H ambassador and in support of ag programs at both Pratt and Skyline High Schools.

Mundt’s community involvement also encompasses serving as advisor to the Collegiate Farm Bureau and Block and Bridle Chapter at Pratt Community College.

The award to Mundt was announced this month at the American Farm Bureau Convention, which Mundt participated in via Zoom because of COVID restraints.

“More than six million farm families and supporters of agriculture nationwide are impacted by American Farm Bueau,” Mundt said. “Part of the convention program included the need for broadband internet service for rural Americans.”

Mundt was also awarded a paid registration to the virtual Farm Bureau Fusion Conference in March.

“I consider my work as a Farm Bureau member to be about supporting a strong agricultural community,” said Mundt who partners with Marc Rundall in dryland farming in rural Preston.

“It’s nice to win an award, but that’s not what I’m all about,” Mundt said. “My life goal is to continue to encourage the upcoming generation of farmers to keep Kansas on the map as the breadbasket of America.”