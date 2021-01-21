New art exhibit opens soon at the Vernon Filley Art Museum

The opening of the second Ninnescah Art Exhibit is coming soon on, January 30 at the Vernon Filley Art Museum, 412 S. Jackson in Pratt.

“This year we will be featuring 39 different Kansas artists,” said co-director Brittany Novotny. “Because of the continuing pandemic, we will not have an opening reception but we plan to host a ‘Meet the Artist’ closing reception on April 10.”

Many southcentral Kansas artists are in the invited lineup of those who will be part of the special exhibition, including Margaret Moss – Hilligoss, Laura Krusemark, Gulnura Taylor, Don Schroeder, Jim Simpson, David Vollbracht, Sharon Kay Gilbert, Patrice Egging, David Hilley, Mike Fallier, Carol Long, Diane Engle, William Brian Johnson, Marciana Vequist, Kristine A. Luber, Ron Adame, Brooke O. Moore, Lori Jones, John Olson, John Morrison, Sue Godwin, Teri Miller, Jennifer Gleason, David Young, Curtis Haynes, Staci Hartman, Ron Michael, Gracie J Bronson, Lucie Eusey, Linda Ganstrom, Sheldon Ganstrom, Von Pounds, Bambi Freeman, Justin Zielke, Darren Parker, Dick Bixler, Shirley Taylor and Steve Taylor.

Landscape-inspired sculpture Ron Michael has already set up his exhibit at the Pratt museum, showcasing his work that hints at the soil and geology of Kansas.

Michael’s artwork consists of ceramic mixed media sculptures and vessels that are conjured from his imagination, referencing organisms, objects and remnants that mingle in this subtle and alluring ecosystem.

Another Kansas artist Laura Krusemark is excited to be part of the Ninnescah Art Exhibition with her oil and water paintings.

In an online artist statement, Krusemark said her work has been described by many as being “radiant, full of light, unique, refined, and beautiful.” These qualities are reflected in the portraits of various female archetypes as the messengers of her deepest feelings.

This exhibition is sponsored in part by a grant from the Kansas Creative Arts Industries Commission, which receives support for the Arts, a federal agency.

Additional Pratt-area sponsors include Ninnescah Valley Bank; National Endowment for the Arts; and Pratt Family Practice.