Pratt County commissioners approve HVAC bid for health department work

Fran Brownell

Pratt Tribune

Pratt County District Judge Francis Meisenheimer administered oaths of office to six 2021 Pratt County elected officials at the January 11 Pratt County Commission meeting at Pratt County Courthouse.

Sworn in as Pratt county commissioners were incumbent Tom Jones, District 1; and newly-elected commissioners Dwight Adams, District 2, and Rick Shriver, District 3.

Also sworn in were County Attorney Tracey Beverlin, County Clerk Lori Voss, Registrar of Deeds Sherry Wenrich and Sheriff Jimmy White. County Treasurer Amy Jones was sworn in at an earlier date.

Action and information items included:

1. Approval of low bid by inteGreen Services, Inc. of Pratt in the amount of $7,095 for replacement of HVAC and furnace at Pratt County Health Department. Also submitting bids were Eck Services, $11,702.80, and Westhoff Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning, $11,330.80

2 Annual salary increase was approved for Pratt County Emergency Medical Services Director Scott Harris to $80,500. $1 hourly raises were approved for Pratt County Lake seasonal employees Brett Houdyshell and Jamie Huber. Also approved were hourly raises for Pratt County Health Department staff: Crystal 80 cents; Jennifer Sowards, 75 cents; Natalie Clark, 50 cents: and Sherry Vierthaler, 75 cents.

3 Commissioners waived purchase of additional insurance for the construction of the waterline to the new Public Safety Building at the eastern outskirts of Pratt on advice of Rich Sanders, Sanders Agency, who stated that it was not needed since another policy already in place would fill the need.

4 Learned from Pratt County Health Director Darcie VanderVyver R.N. that her office email had been hacked and 40 cell phones fraudulently purchased and delivered to somewhere in Texas. Pratt County Counselor Tyson Eisenhauer advised that steps are being taken to recover the loss.

5 Commissioner Jones read a letter of notification from the City of Pratt concerning a public hearing on property at 408 South Oak Street seeking permission to encroach 3 feet on the existing five-foot setback to allow for construction of a garage on the property. Commissioners had no objection.

6 Commissioner Jones reported that bird deterrents needed to be replaced on the Courthouse third-floor balcony and that he would check it out.