Virtual Big View meeting Monday will focus on how to beat the virus in Pratt

Circles of Hope, Pratt County, will be hosting the first Big View of the year, Monday, Jan. 25th beginning at 6:00 p.m. The topic will be our local COVID conversations in cooperation with the Kansas Leadership Center Kansas Beats the Virus initiative. There will be presentations from some of the local groups that participated concerning their projects and activities.

Anyone in the community is invited to join the this discussion which will be available via Facebook live, with presenters on Zoom so they can be seen. Thoughts, questions, suggestions can be shared via FB.

For those that may not know, Circles of Hope hosts four Big View conversations a year on topics that touch the entire community, not just those struggling financially. They will vary in content depending on issues and have included in the past, transportation, housing, drug and alcohol abuse to name a few.

We hope you will join us Monday, Jan. 25th, 6:00 pm for the next Big View. Check our Circles of Hope, Pratt County FB page for more information.

Circles is a program for those living in poverty to make a change in their lives. This is done through a community effort offering support, education, budgeting, goal setting and more. Circles is the third tier of The Hope Center, offering a "hand up" rather than a "hand out."