SCCF donation will support childrens literacy in southcentral Kansas via Smokey Hills PBS

The South Central Community Foundation has awarded Smoky Hills PBS with a grant for $1,600.

The grant will support the literacy initiative program of Smoky Hills PBS, which will provide books for children in public preschools in Rice and Stafford Counties.

“Smoky Hills PBS wants to say thank you to the South Central Community Foundation (SCCF) for their recent support," said Haley Gagnon, Special Events Coordinator of Smoky Hills PBS. "As COVID-19 continues to disrupt education, Smoky Hills PBS is working to ensure that children have the educational resources they need at home, and with the support from SCCF we can do that for the young learners in Rice and Stafford Counties."

The South Central Community Foundation was founded on September 26, 1994, to work toward the mission of “Assuring a Bright Future for South Central Kansas.” The Foundation is a permanent source of charitable assets to meet both emerging and existing needs of the local communities in Barber, Comanche, Kingman, Kiowa, Pratt, Rice and Stafford counties.

Smoky Hills PBS serves 71 counties in central and western Kansas. It is available on many cable systems, DirecTV, and Dish Network. It is also available to stream by clicking here: video.smokyhillstv.org/livestream. More information on Smoky Hills PBS and its programs and projects are available at www.SmokyHillsPBS.org or by calling 1-800-337-4788.