Welcomed moisture freezes in the trees Monday in Pratt County

Fran Brownell and Jennifer Stultz

Pratt Tribune

Winter weather threatened to make a snowy appearance in Pratt and neighboring counties early this week, causing school cancellations and start delays, but as of late Monday afternoon, January 25, not much in the way of the cold white stuff had fallen.

At 7 a.m. Monday, January 25, Pratt precipitation in the form of rain was recorded at .49 inch, with Preston coming in at .65 inch and Coats at .64 inch, according to the U.S. National Weather Service Dodge City.

In the city limits of Pratt, Gale Rose reported .70 of rain in his raingauge, while east of town Deb Goyen checked in with .66.

In the county, moisture frozen on tree limbs, bushes and grass was quite visible and it cracked and melted throughout the day but refroze as Monday came to a close. In city limits, the icy overlay did not stay long on roadways and Pratt County Dispatch confirmed there were no weather-related accidents on January 25 in the city or county.

By 7 p.m. Monday, Pratt streets were dry with the thermometer reading 28 degrees and “feel-like” temp reported at 18 degrees.

Dodge City Weather Forecast Meteorologist Mike Umsheid said the storm forecast for Kansas stayed mostly north of 1-70 on Monday, and that Pratt County typically could expect more winter precipitation in February and March than in January.

“Don’t look for anything at the end of this week,” Umsheid said. “We’re looking at temps to be climbing back to the high 50s.”

Umshied said midweek snow accumulation would occur in the Hays area, about two hours to the north with a jog to the west of Pratt but didn't expect much to venture further south.

Pratt area temperatures dropped overnight Monday with temps in the upper teens and low 20s Tuesday and Wednesday. Umshied predicts a warm-up on Thursday, based on updated weather data reported about 9 p.m. Monday.

Meanwhile, February 2 is just around the corner, when Punxsutawney Phil will retreat to his den if he sees his shadow.