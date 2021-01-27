Pratt schools make 2021 Homecoming plans; candidate pictures shared for Pratt and Skyline

Ruby Howell and Jennifer Stultz

Pratt Tribune

Despite the uncertainty of this year, the students and staff at Pratt High School are determined to maintain a safe, fun, Winter Homecoming. This year’s festivities are set to take place Friday, February 5 with coordinators Rayna Bolen, the art teacher at PHS, and Joy Schmidt, the Pep Club sponsor, working to make sure that everything runs smoothly.

This year, they hope things will run smoothly, though they may look a little different. Bolen said that usually, she and her art students would be making the elaborate decorations that are such a big part of the assembly.

“The decorations and props will be simplified, but memorable this year,” Bolen said. “Even though this year's HOCO will be different than the traditional homecoming we usually have, we are working hard for it to still be memorable for everyone.”

This year's theme is “Greenbacks in Paradise.” Now that’s a positive spin on things! Some aspects will still be the same, such as having a Spirit Week where students dress according to a day’s certain theme. The assembly and dance is what will look strange this year. The dance is cancelled, but the PHS Student Council is working to see what alternate event can be held.

As for the assembly, it will be short and sweet. Royalty will be announced, the PHS cheerleaders will perform, and the King and Queen will be revealed. David Swank, activities director at PHS, confirmed that the assembly will be held on Friday, February 5th at two o’ clock P.M. in the PHS gym. It will be a limited spectator event, and each Royalty member will get to choose ten people to be on their “pass list” to attend in person. All spectators will be required to distance themselves according to family groups and wear masks. For those not in attendance, the assembly will be livestreamed.

The 2021 PHS Winter Homecoming royalty includes royal pages: Ella Ricke and Lane Simon; freshmen Avery Blasi and Xander Lake; sophomores Jenna Haas and Rylen Cota; juniors Justice Fanning and Aiden Crow; seniors Brooklyn Humble and Colby Barradas, Kylee Hopkins and Thirsten Cornelson, and Sterling Rector and Kaiser Pelland.

PHS classes voted for their representatives, and for the royal page assistants.

The Skyline High School 2021 Homecoming Court has also been announced. Thunderbird homecoming events will take place February 5 at 2:30 p.m. in the school gymnasium. Attendance policy will follow KSHSAA and Skyline guidelines with limited guests per participant. A link for the livestream of the assembly will be provided that day on Skyline Schools Facebook page. Other details about the festivities have not yet been announced by the school.

Candidates selected by their peers for 2021 Homecoming include Aden Temanson, Falicity Riggs, Emily Allphin, Hunter Berens, Kyrian Keeling, Jackson Wallace, Molly Meiklejohn, Tyler Wray, Sharity Adams, Hunter Egging and Cassidy Spease and Ethan Haskett.