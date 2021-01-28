Jake Gill to play at Jack Ewing Park on January 31 in Pratt

The Pratt Public School Foundation will sponsor a Jake Gill Country Music Concert, one of 7 in a series of his “Winter Jamz Concert Series,” for the community and families of Pratt at no cost to the public.

The event will take place at the Jack Ewing Park in Pratt on Sunday, January 31 at 2 p.m. Donations will be accepted that afternoon with proceeds to assist the local Pratt Public School Foundation which supports teachers in area schools.

“I am excited to be a part of such a great event for a Kansas town,” said Jake Gill. “We are anxious to continue our mission in aiding the many great non-profit organizations in my home state and the “Winter Jamz Concert Series” provides a safe outdoor environment for families to enjoy fresh air and sunshine while getting to hear great music from our friends.”

Gill will be joined at the Pratt event by St. John native Derek Staub, a rising star in the Midwest country music scene.

Jack Ewing Park, at Third and Thompson streets, is a central landmark in Pratt and a great place to enjoy a concert from the comfort of a car, drive-up style, or socially distanced on blankets and lawn chairs with coronavirus safety precautions in mind.