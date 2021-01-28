Residents and employees at Grand Plains in Pratt get vaccinated for COVID-19

Ralph Berry

Pratt Tribune

The COVID-19 vaccination of residents has begun at Americare Senior Living, Assisted Living, Skilled Nursing and Memory Care communities across Missouri, Kansas, Tennessee, Illinois, and Mississippi. In addition, the company and the communities are undertaking a proactive education campaign.

Residents at Grand Plains in Pratt, part of the Americare communities, got their shots as scheduled on January 19, 2021. clinical team from Walgreens administered the shots. A second round of shots will be scheduled when round 2 vaccines arrive in Pratt County.

Americare has partnered with CVS and Walgreens was part of the federal roll-out program, depending on which pharmacy is more convenient for each facility. Schedules are dependent on local availability.

Clinics are being established for administering the vaccine at each community and all residents and family members are being communicated with directly about arrangements. Because the vaccine requires two doses administered approximately 21 to 28 days apart, each community will have three clinic dates set to ensure each resident has the opportunity to receive two vaccines. Residents who move in to a community prior to the second clinic date will qualify to receive their vaccine at the community.

The vaccination clinics are for residents and employees only and not open to the public.

The educational outreach initiated by Americare in its communities to its residents and their families includes frequently asked questions about the vaccine components, the safety and path to approval, side effects, who can get the vaccine, procedures for vaccinations at each facility, and recommended continued safety procedures after the vaccine is received.

“The health and wellbeing of our residents is our number one priority at Americare, so as expected we are approaching the opportunity to administer the COVID-19 vaccine with utmost urgency and detailed planning,” says Clay Crosson, President and Chief Operating Officer for Americare. “

Even after the vaccine is administered Americare will continue to take all necessary precautions, including wearing of personal protective equipment, and conducting regular testing and temperature checks. Each community will work with public health officials to determine how and when to adjust policies for visitations and social activities after vaccines are administered.

For additional information on the Americare approach to COVID-19 visit www.americareusa.net/coronavirus.