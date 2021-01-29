Pratt performers part of upcoming 'Newsies' show at Barclay College

Tickets went on sale for a high-energy, classic show, “Newsies The Broadway Musical” to be performed at Barclay College theatre in Haviland in mid April.

A multi-generational cast that included several well-known actors and actresses from Pratt will bring the show to life, telling the rousing tale of Jack Kelly, a charismatic newsboy and leader of a band of teenaged "newsies." When titans of publishing raise distribution prices at the newsboys’ expense, Jack rallies newsies from across the city to go against the unfair conditions and stand for what's right

Gale Rose, retired reporter from the Pratt Tribune, plays the role of Joseph Pulitzer, the publisher who creates an unbearable situation for the young newspaper deliery boys.

Kahrie Stegman, 2020 Pratt High School graduate and former Pratt Tribune reporter, is Katherine Pulitzer, the daughter of Joseph Pulitzer. She is a journalist, writing under the name of Katherine Plumber, and finds herself on the side of Jack Kelly, helping the Newsies in their plight.

Pratt middle school youth Jackson Piester is in the show as well which comes alive straight from the streets of New York to the Barclay College stage.

Other main characters include Ethan Bogan as Jack, Chase Goth as Davey, Sawyer Lingafelter as Les, and Ben Stewart as Crutchie.

Performance dates are: April 9-10, 7 p.m.; April 11, 3 p.m.; April 15-17, 7 p.m.; April 18, 3 p.m. Performances will be at the Ross-Ellis Center for Arts and Ministry in Haviland.

Tickets may be purchased starting January 22 at barclaycollege.edu/newsies or by calling (800) 862-0226. Social distancing will be honored with seat assignments.

NEWSIES is the fourth musical that Barclay College has presented in the Ross-Ellis Center for Arts and Ministry. This state-of-the-art facility was completed in 2017. Director Randi Shetley and her creative team have wowed audiences with each annual performance. Last spring’s production of Mary Poppins was rescheduled to this past September due to the pandemic. The 2018 spring’s production of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast sold an impressive 1800 tickets in this small Kansas town.

Shetley and her husband Shane moved to Haviland from Branson, Missouri, in July of 2017.

“My goal each season is to bring a high level of excellence in theatre to our community," Randi said.

Vocal direction for the show is provided by Kim Stewart, while choreographers is Traci Ballard, both of Kiowa County.

NEWSIES The Broadway Musical is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.MTIShows.com.

NEWSIES is inspired by the real-life Newsboys' Strike of 1899, when newsboys Kid Blink and David Simons led a band of orphan and runaway children on a two-week-long action against newspaper publishers Pulitzer and Hearst. NEWSIES is based on the real-life Newsboys' Strike of 1899.

In this musical, homeless New York City newsboy Jack "Cowboy" Kelly befriends two newcomers to his trade, brothers David and Les Jacobs. When publisher Joseph Pulitzer sets new rules that make it harder for the young newspaper salesmen to make a buck, the boys go on strike. Bryan Denton, a journalist who's sympathetic to their plight, gives them some tips in public relations, as the newsboys' battle grips the city.

Please note, seating is already set with social distancing protocols in place. There are a limited number of seats available. Order soon to secure a spot. Unless county regulations change, masks will be required for all guests.

Barclay College is a private Quaker college in Haviland. It is known for ministry degrees but the school offers other professional degree fields. Since the fall of 2007, the college has offered full-tuition scholarships to students who enroll full-time and pay to live in the residence halls. Many classes and degree studies are now also available online.