Replacement windows and doors at Pratt County Law Enforcement Center won't come cheap

Fran Brownell

Pratt Tribune

Pratt County commissioners Tom Jones, Rick Shriver and Dwight Adams took under consideration two bids for windows and doors for the current Law Enforcement Center at their regular meeting Monday, January 25, which was also broadcast by Zoom, postponing action on bid award.

Bids received were from The Law Company, Inc. in the amount of $292,873 and Farha Construction, Inc, in the amount of $194,018, with option for installation of bullet resistant glazing for the main entry bid at $5,405 by The Law Company and $5,558 by Farha.

Kelly McMurphy of Landmark Architect, Wichita, who attended by Zoom, advised commissioners he would make a recommendation regarding the bid award after consulting with the firms.

Other items to note from the meeting included:

1. Pratt Community College President Dr. Michael Calvert presented PCC’s Economic Impact and Community Engagement Report highlighting quality of life and economic contributions and recognitions of excellence. Commissioner Adams agreed to serve on the Taxing Entity Committee.

2. Health Director Darcie Van Der Vyver reported 640 COVID-19 vaccinations had been received as of January 25 and she said she was expecting to receive another 100 vaccines that will go to high risk locations.

3. Commissioners approved supplying Trimble Maps the Pratt County GIS file with road-center lines and address points for a fee of $250 as presented by Appraiser D.J. McMurry.

4. On recommendation of EMS Director Scott Harris, commissioners unanimously approved a $500 monthly contract for Dr. Eric Clarkson to serve as Pratt County medical director for 2021 and approved hiring three part-time EMS employees: EMTs Nick Moss and Emily Brosius, $13.50 hour and paramedic Justin Crouch, $17 hour.

5. Unanimously approved $1,500 in matching funds for Southwest Kansas Area Agency on Aging.

6. County Counselor Tyson Eisenhauer advised that there is interest in purchase of property at 516 West 5th Street that was acquired by the county in 2007. County Clerk Lori Voss said she would contact the interested party to make arrangement to be on the agenda at a future commission meeting.

7. Road Supervisor Doug Freund reported he will be getting bids to replace two dump trucks and also presented a request road crossing at 400 NE 20th Avenue.

8. Year-end reports were presented by Environmental Services Supervisor Robert Torres and Community Service Coordinator Nancy Smith.