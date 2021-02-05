Pratt Regional Medical Center announces retirement plan of CEO Susan Page

PRATT — After 27 years at the helm of Pratt Regional Medical Center, President and CEO Susan Page has announced she will be retiring effective June 1st, 2021. Page stated in an announcement to employees “Each of you are the lifeblood of PRMC, and have made me proud beyond measure each and every day.”

Susan Page has devoted her entire professional career to Pratt Regional Medical Center and the surrounding community. She began working at Pratt Regional Medical Center in 1979 after she received her degree from the University of Kansas. She continued to work at PRMC while pursuing her master's degree, which she received in 1987. She became president and CEO at Pratt Regional Medical Center in 1993.

Bill Keller, PRMC Board President released the following statement related to today’s announcement: “Speaking for everyone serving on the Board of Directors of PRMC, we want to wish Susan the very best as she retires from her job here to move into the retirement stage of her life. Susan has been an outstanding leader for the 27 years she has served as our CEO. She has led through several major construction projects, significant challenges in health care funding, changes required to incorporate technology and new skills and types of healthcare, increasing demands from governmental regulations, and the ever-changing services required to adequately and properly provide healthcare with compassion and excellent quality. PRMC has a very good reputation for the healthcare it provides and as a place for healthcare workers to call their home, and Susan’s leadership is a big reason for that reputation.

“We are sorry to see Susan leave, and she will certainly be missed; but we know that she has made her retirement decision because it is the right choice for her and a choice she deserves to be able to make. It will be a challenge to find a replacement to fill her shoes, but PRMC is a hospital which provides an outstanding opportunity for candidates who want to serve as a hospital CEO in a place that is well-staffed, professionally-run, and provides outstanding healthcare services for its entire market.”