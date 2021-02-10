Second doses of vaccine distributed according to schedule

Pratt County, PRMC, Pratt Internal Medicine Group and Pratt Family Practice workers continue to work together to distribute COVID-19 vaccines in the community as they become available.

Pratt County Health Department administrator Darcie Van Der Vyver said Monday that the health department has been notified by KDHE that they will be allocated 100 primary dose of vaccine per week until further notice. When the next allocation is received the health department will call people who are signed up through the COVID-19 survey online to schedule an appointment. That link is still accessible for Pratt County residents who are interested in receiving a COVID-19 vaccine at https://bit.ly/2WYnR72. Only those who live or work in Pratt County are accepted for these appointments.

Second dose are available 28 days after the first dose. A second dose return schedule can be found online at Pratt County Health Department or on their Facebook page. Please return to the Pratt Community Center for the second dose as scheduled. Reminder phone calls will not be made so it is the responsibility of the person seeking their second shot to make sure they come to the community center on the right day, as scheduled.

The online schedule for second dose COVID-19 Moderna vaccines is as follows: First dose on 1/14/21 - second dose on 2/11/21, first dose 1/21/21 - second dose 2/18/21, first dose 1/28/21 - second dose 2/25/21.

"Due to the sensitivity and strict requirements of the vaccine, we will continue to host mass vaccination clinics as vaccine becomes available to us. The number of patients we call is determined by the allocation of doses received. All appointments will be scheduled, not walk-in," Van Der Vyver said.

Van Der Vyver said that 800 people had been vaccinated in Pratt County as of February 5, 2021, and more than 2,000 names remain on the list for call-up after having filled out the online survey for scheduling.

"Please be patient," she said. "If you have already completed the survey, we will call you to schedule your vaccine appointment. Please do not call the Health Department to check on your status, this is overwhelming for us at this time. We will call you when we have your vaccine available."

Numbers vaccinated do not include health care workers or staff and residents of long-term care facilities in Pratt County.