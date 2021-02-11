Sweet Shoppe 56 opens Monday in Pratt

Fran Brownell

Pratt Tribune

Pratt’s newest business, Sweet Shoppe 56, featuring ice cream in a variety of flavors and concoctions as the main menu items, officially opened Monday, February 8, at 420 South Main Street.

“I think we picked the coldest day of the year to open an ice cream shop in Pratt, KS,” said Sweet Shoppe 56 co-owner Sarah Clifton who will manage the business with her husband-business partner Craig Clifton.

The decision, Clifton said, came at the urging of Woody’s Sports Bar & Grill owners Jim and Shanda Woody with whom the ice cream shop shares an inside entrance,

“We’re in the former Elite Cleaners building just to the south of Woody’s, so our customers can enter either through the front door from Main Street or through the inside connecting door from Woody’s,” Clifton said.

The two businesses will have separate menus, but customers can order from both menus and pay on one bill, Clifton said.

The Sweet Shoppe 56 menu will be similar to that of the Clifton’s Yum Truck 56 mobile ice cream van, which they will continue to run in seasonal weather.

The menu will include ice cream cones, milk shakes and floats, plus a sampler platter of seven flavors of ice cream.

New items coming to Sweet Shoppe 56 in a couple of months are apple pie and cheesecake, to name a few.

‘We also have Keto-friendly and dairy-free options,” Clifton said.

Assisting at Sweet Shoppe 56 will be the Yum Truck 56 crew members Westyn Clifton and Mylee Gerber.

The Cliftons will continue to make their homemade ice cream using two 1500-watt generators to power-crank 20-quart freezers of ice cream in 30 minutes.

Sweet Shoppe 56 maintains a social media presence on Facebook, where likes are posted, along with photos of the tempting treats.

Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Call -in orders are also an option, phone 620-388-6990.