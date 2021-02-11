Haviland entrepreneur opens online boutique store

Hannah Brown

Kiowa County Signal

The Happy Homestead Store, an online boutique run by Shelbey and Justin Kendall of Haviland, opened for business February 11.

“We have around 30 products we are launching but already have much more planned,” said Shelbey.

Orders from the website may be shipped for $5, no matter the size, and local pick-up is available in Haviland.

This online shop is just the first step in a much larger dream for the Kendall family. The end goal is a brick and mortar store that will offer for sell a variety of products including things from the online boutique as well as products from their own homestead including raw milk products, eggs, and raw honey, among others.

“We wanted to create a boutique-type experience in our small town since we lack opportunity in Haviland to go into a store and shop for gifts, clothes, home décor, and more,” said Kendall.

This idea has been a work in progress for several years, according to Shelbey. Her and her husband have been brainstorming ideas that would be mutually beneficial to their family and the community of Haviland. The original plan was to start a physical store before rolling out the website, but COVID-19 and the building of their family home has changed things around. The Kendall’s hope to bring residents a place to buy clothing, gifts, and decor while supporting other small businesses with ethically-made products.

One of those products is the Happy Homestead Palo Santo bracelets, which are made from genuine Palo Santo beads.

“We source our beads from a company that is certified ethical origin, fair-trade, and contributes to the continued conservation work in the dry forests of Ecuador and Peru (where Palo Santo is native),”said Shelbey. “The beads give off a unique woodsy aroma that can be naturally calming.”

Shelbey and her 7-year-old daughter pair these beads with different gemstones to create the bracelets sold in The Happy Homestead Store.

The ultimate goal goes far beyond the physical location the Kendall's hope to one day open up.

“Besides the physical location, our big dream for this store is to provide sunshine and opportunity in our community and for our own kids,” said Kendall. “Our small town is limited on job opportunities for kids when they are old enough to find a job and work ethic paired with entrepreneurship has always been a huge focus in my life.”

To find all the products The Happy Homestead Store has to offer visit their website at https://the-happy-homestead-store.myshopify.com/ or join the VIP group on Facebook.