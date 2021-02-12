Calvert explains economic benefits to Pratt of college impact at city commission meeting

Fran Brownell

Pratt Tribune

Pratt Community College President Dr. Michael Calvert presented highlights of PCC’s 2019/2020 Economic Impact and Community Engagement Report to Pratt City Commissioners meeting in regular session at 5 p.m. Monday, February 1, at Pratt City Hall, which was also broadcast via Zoom.

Highlights of the PCC economic impact report presented by Calvert included: $23.4 million average deposits in local financial institutions; $6,327,308 annual payroll for 293 employees, full and part-time; $2,450,027 annual PCC purchases of goods/services in Pratt; $988,000 student purchases of goods/services in Pratt; $404,437 visitor purchases of goods/services in Pratt.

Calver also noted that community service projects conducted by PCC students and staff had a value of $73,463, based on current minimum wage of $7.25 hour.

He called attention to the projected 45-year lifetime Return on Investment to PCC students which he calculated at $5.76 in earnings for each $1.00 of tuition, fees, books, room, board and miscellaneous colleges expenses at PCC.

In other business, commissioners:

*Approved bid of $27,952 by Wichita Tractor for two Kubota front-deck mowers for the park department as recommended by Pratt Public Works Director Russ Rambat.

*Approved an ordinance to rezone property at 501 East First from C-S Highway Service to R-2 Residential Dwelling as recommended by Pratt Building Inspector Brad Blankenship, supported by Pratt City Attorney Regina Goff.

* Re-appointed City Manager Bruce Pinkall to the Kansas Municipal Energy Association Board of Directors and appointed Doug Meyer to the Pratt Area Economic Development Corporation.

The commissioners will next meet in regular session at 5 p.m. Tuesday, February 16, due to the regular meeting date of Monday, February 15, falling on Presidents Day when City Hall will be closed.