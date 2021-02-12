Football-themed fundraiser nets more than $600 for Bread of Life in Pratt

Tonja Harrison brought a larger-than-life, wooden engraved check on Monday to Kyle Irvin at the Bread of Life Kitchen in Pratt. The wall-hanger had much more than face value however, it represented the payoff from a community that cares, worth more than $600.

“I ended up selling 51 Kansas City Chiefs yard signs,” Harrison said. “I was able to give half of all proceeds from that project to this mission to help pay for the carryout boxes and plastic foodware. I still haven’t added all the donations up, but from the sign sales I was able to give $610.”

Harrison said donations from other sources were still coming in to her Blloons and More store at the corner of Jackson and First Streets in Pratt.

“It was a fun project,” Harrison said. “People really like their Chiefs, well they did before they lost in the super bowl on Sunday.”

Harrison started the fundraiser two weeks ago, along with Meade Lumber owner John White, who donated the wood used to make the Kansas Chiefs cutout signs.

Bread of Life Kitchen is a free-will food service that provides meals on Tuesdays at 5 p.m. at 309 S. Main Street in Pratt. Anyone who is hungry is welcome to come by and pick up a meal box to go, or stay and eat inside. The cafeteria-style food service is now open again after being shutdown by COVID-19.