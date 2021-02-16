Save the date: Get ready for some fun 'Back in Pratt' this October

Stacy Hanson

Pratt Tribune

Pratt will be bursting with fun October 8, 9, and 10, 2021, when the “(Back to) Pratt Jamboree” weekend brings former Prattans back to town to celebrate Pratt with current residents.

The (Back to) Pratt Jamboree started with the Pratt High School class of 1981 planning its 40th reunion and has grown into a committee of volunteers of all ages from all Pratt-area schools.

According to event organizers, the (Back to) Pratt Jamboree, or Pratt Jam, is being planned as a weekend of free events that will:

· be a focal point for the community;

· bring back hundreds of past Pratt residents and their families, including alumni from Skyline High School, Pratt High School and Pratt Community College;

· be a huge economic boost for Pratt businesses;

· be inclusive and welcoming of everyone;

· showcase Pratt at its best;

· be the first of many annual Pratt Jams to come.

Although plans are still coming together, primary activities are already well-developed, including but not limited to:

· Friday night Cruisin’ First and Draggin’ Main;

· Festive atmosphere in downtown Friday night and all-day Saturday;

· Family friendly events in parks throughout town on Saturday;

· Jack’s Park and Merchants’ Park busy all day Saturday with local performers;

· Saturday night dance under the stars;

· Signage to make it easy for classmates to find one another at activities;

· Many more free activities.

The organizing committee encourages classes from Skyline High School, Pratt High School and Pratt Community College to organize reunions during the weekend. To make things easier for event venues, restaurants, and hotels, and to make the planning process simple for class reunion organizers, the Pratt Jam committee is working with businesses and others to coordinate availability and other information. Organizers ask class reunion organizers NOT to contact businesses directly, but email classreunions@prattjam.com to start their planning.

All activities will be free and paid for by:

· Sponsorships from businesses, organizations and donations from individuals;

· Selling Pratt Jam-branded merchandise;

· Donation buckets strategically placed at activities;

· A 50/50 raffle (Tickets will be sold throughout the weekend then divided between Pratt Jam and one winner whose ticket will be drawn during the Saturday night dance.)

Organizers encourage civic organizations, churches and others to join in the fun of hosting activities. For more information about sponsorship or hosting an activity during Pratt Jam, please email contact@prattjam.com for more information.

Although events are free, organizers hope all attendees will register to help with planning. Everyone who registers will receive a lanyard with his/her/their name. For $10, if registrants upload a picture of themselves during school years, their lanyard will feature that picture. To register and learn how to pay and upload your picture, email registrations@prattjam.com.

Before the end of February, a website and social media will be online for full information. Interested parties will be able to find the website at prattjam.com.

In the meantime, remember these important email addresses: Register for Pratt Jam: registrations@prattjam.com Planning for class reunions: classreunions@prattjam.com Sponsorships/donations/volunteer: contact@prattjam.com.