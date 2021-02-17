Community input requested for health needs assessment survey in Pratt County

All Pratt County residents are encouraged to complete a 2021 Community Health Needs Assessment survey online before Monday, March 15, found at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/CHNA2021_Pratt

Pratt Regional Medical Center will be working with the Pratt County Health Department to update the 2018 Pratt County Community Health Needs Assessment (CHNA) and public input is important to understanding current healthcare needs for the 2021 CHNA.

“We hope that the community will take advantage of this opportunity to provide input into the future of healthcare delivery in our county,” said Susan Page, PRMC CEO. "Feedback from our last CHNA revealed the need for an urgent care option in our county. Pratt Regional Medical Center is turning that request into a reality as construction is underway for a new urgent care clinic, slated to open in Summer 2021."

Andie Dean, PRMC Community Relations Manager, said a town hall meeting has been scheduled for Thursday, April 22, from 5 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., at which discussion about Pratt County health care needs will take place. More details about the town hall will be released at a later date.

VVV Consultants LLC, an independent research firm from Olathe, KS has been retained to conduct this countywide research. The goal of this assessment update is to understand progress in addressing community health needs cited in both the 2015 and 2018 assessment reports while collecting up-to-date community health perceptions and ideas.

Those with questions regarding CHNA are encouraged to contact Dean at adean@prmc.org or call 620-450-1444.