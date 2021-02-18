Obituary: Don Hullman

OVERLAND PARK — Don H. Hullman, 80, passed away Sunday, February 7, 2021 at St. Joseph Medical Center in Kansas City, Missouri. He was born May 22, 1940 in Great Bend to Herman F. and Emma A. (Fischer) Hullman. Don married Lu Ann (Crissman) Hullman on June 5, 1960 at Eden Valley Church in St. John. They were married for 60 years.

Don graduated from St. John High School in 1958 and then received a Master’s in Education from Fort Hays State University. He taught high school at Jefferson County Public Schools in Golden, Colorado and then received his Doctorate of Education from Oregon State University. He taught industrial education at the University of Wisconsin in Platteville. He was Dean of Instruction for 10 years at Pratt Community College. Following his career in education, he was a farmer/rancher for 25 years and the founder of Dodge City Beef.

He was appointed by the Secretary of Agriculture to the National Beef Board and served 2 terms. He was selected by the USDA to represent the US in the China Agribusiness Trade Mission. He traveled to China and toured farms and processing facilities for the livestock industry. He was a member of the Kansas Livestock Association. In 2002, his family was selected as one of the Kansas Farm Bureau Farm Family of the Year. He was honored by the Huck Boyd National Institute for Rural Development in partnership with Kansas State University in 2010. He was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church and served both as an elder and president and was a member of the Pratt Rotary Club. He loved to watch his grandchildren’s activities, spend time with his family, and travel.

He is survived by his wife, Lu Ann of Overland Park; children, Shan (Shelley) Hullman of Pratt, Doug (Debbie) Hullman of Klamath Falls, Oregon, Lisa (Jason) Hughes of Overland Park and Heidi (Vincent) Davis of Olathe; siblings, Norma Blakeslee, St. John; grandchildren, Brittany (Ryan) Ford, Cody (Hayley) Hullman, Cassidy Hullman, Erica Hullman, Danielle Hullman, Macy Hullman, Kinsey Hullman, Jake Ketcher, Grant Ketcher, Devyn Davis, Brooklyn Davis, Christian Hughes, Ethan Hughes, Seth Hughes, Paige Davis, Olivia Davis.

Don is preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Loren Hullman, and his sister, Romain Barrow.

Visitation will be Friday, February 19, 2021 and Saturday, February 20, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m., at Larrison Mortuary, 300 Country Club Road, Pratt. There will be a Celebration of Life Service on Saturday, February 20, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. in Overland Park, available online via Zoom for others (please see www.larrisonmortuary.com for details) . A Graveside Service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Sunday, February 21, 2021 at St. Paul Lutheran Church Cemetery, Natrona with Pastor Michael Schotte presiding.

Memorials may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church in care of Larrison Mortuary. Cards and flowers for Lu Ann can be sent to 16509 Hemlock, Overland Park, KS 66085. Online condolences may be made at www.larrisonmortuary.com.