Fatal accident details from Wednesday collision on U.S. 54 west of Pratt released

Jennifer Stultz
Pratt Tribune
Emergency workers control the scene of a fatal head-on collision between a 2016 Buick Enclave and a 2011 Kenworth semi on Wednesday afternoon, five miles east of Greensburg on U.S. Highway 54.

Jordan Hamilton Stauth, 37, of Haviland, was killed in an automobile accident February 18, 2021 on U.S. Highway 54 after her 2016 Enclave crossed the eastbound lane onto the eastbound shoulder and collided head-on with 2011 Kenworth semi driven by Richard Moyer, also of Haviland.

According to reports from the Kansas Highway Patrol, Stauth was driving a 2016 Buick Enclave that caught fire after impact of the two vehicles, which took place at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday. It was not known if Stauth was wearing a seat belt or not.

Stauth, originally from Chickasha, Oklahoma, was pronounced dead at the scene of blunt force trauma and thermal injuries.

An accident scene in Kiowa County on Wednesday on U.S. HIghway 54 was attended to by law enforcement and emergency crews from several sources, with all lanes of traffic shut down for several hours.

The driver of the semi-tractor which was pulling a 2007 Merritt trailer, Moyer, was transported to Kiowa County Memorial Hospital with minor injuries after the accident. Moyer, 74, had been wearing a safety restraint.

Kansas Highway Patrol, assisted by Kiowa County and Pratt County law enforcement and Kansas Department of Transportation employees, shut down all lanes of traffic on U.S. Highway 54 between U.S. 183 west of Greensburg to U.S. 281 in Pratt for at least 8 hours Wednesday afternoon to allow for extraction and cleanup of the accident scene.

Traffic came to a stop Wednesday afternoon and evening on U.S. Highway 54 going west out of Pratt for several hours, due to a fatal accident that occurred five miles east of Greensburg at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday.