Fatal accident details from Wednesday collision on U.S. 54 west of Pratt released

Jordan Hamilton Stauth, 37, of Haviland, was killed in an automobile accident February 18, 2021 on U.S. Highway 54 after her 2016 Enclave crossed the eastbound lane onto the eastbound shoulder and collided head-on with 2011 Kenworth semi driven by Richard Moyer, also of Haviland.

According to reports from the Kansas Highway Patrol, Stauth was driving a 2016 Buick Enclave that caught fire after impact of the two vehicles, which took place at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday. It was not known if Stauth was wearing a seat belt or not.

Stauth, originally from Chickasha, Oklahoma, was pronounced dead at the scene of blunt force trauma and thermal injuries.

The driver of the semi-tractor which was pulling a 2007 Merritt trailer, Moyer, was transported to Kiowa County Memorial Hospital with minor injuries after the accident. Moyer, 74, had been wearing a safety restraint.

Kansas Highway Patrol, assisted by Kiowa County and Pratt County law enforcement and Kansas Department of Transportation employees, shut down all lanes of traffic on U.S. Highway 54 between U.S. 183 west of Greensburg to U.S. 281 in Pratt for at least 8 hours Wednesday afternoon to allow for extraction and cleanup of the accident scene.