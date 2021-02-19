Urgent Care and Health Center building progresses towards a summer 2021 opening

Construction is underway at a new urgent care and health center for Pratt Regional Medical Center, located at 1600 East First Street in Pratt.

The PRMC Urgent Care and Health Center will offer medical care with no referral or appointment necessary. Patients can visit PRMC Urgent Care for all non-life-threatening, but still urgent, illness or injury, including colds, flu, infections, fractures, cuts, rashes and allergic reactions.

When completed, the Urgent Care center will be open 7 days per week.

“Our priority at PRMC Urgent Care is providing our patients with high quality medical care that works with their busy schedules,” said Tammy Smith VP and Chief Nursing Officer.

PRMC Urgent Care will not replace the need for a primary care provider and will provide referrals to establish with local providers as needed for follow-up. PRMC Urgent Care will provide convenient, quality care that not only fits into the patient's schedule but is also an affordable alternative to the emergency room.

"We wanted to address that request from the community,” said Susan Page, President and CEO. “The addition of an urgent care was the most requested service line during the 2018 community health needs assessment.”

Access to care is an important priority in preventing a minor issue from becoming a more serious health concern.

The goal is to be open in summer 2021, and construction is already underway to transform the building, for the Urgent Care as well as infusion and wound care services currently offered through Ambulatory Services on the 3rd floor at the PRMC Main Campus.

The Aaron’s Rent to Own business was formerly located at the 1600 East First Street in Pratt location. The furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and television store closed permanently several years ago.

Last year a Belle Live teller station was installed in the parking lot of the 1600 East First Street, Pratt location by Peoples Bank, Pratt.

J.A. Knight and Sons, Inc. General Contractors, is building the urgent care center in Pratt. The commercial and residential construction company continues to work on the dining room addition at Parkwood Village in Pratt.