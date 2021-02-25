What happened to Pratt's new pool plans and city survey responses?

Fran Brownell

Pratt Tribune

Feasibility planning for a new municipal swimming pool has been on hold for most of 2020 as COVID concerns took center stage from that focus, but Pratt City Manager Bruce Pinkall said this week he hopes this spring the citizen committee appointed in late 2019 to study the feasibility of a new pool will be able to start meeting.

Pool committee members appointed in late 2019 include Liz Krehbiel, Joe Kramer, Willa Beth Mills, Beverly Crump, Chanielle Thibault, Jarrod Bishop, Pratt Area Chamber of Commerce Director Kim DeClue and Pratt Public Works Director Russ Rambat.

One of the goals for the Pool Committee, Pinkall said, is to hold public meetings concerning design, location and feasibility, including whether to replace or repair.

Pinkall said Pool Committee members will have access to the 984 responses to the on-line survey previously posted on the City of Pratt website, that included both design and financing options and also about location.

Design options that the committee might consider, Pinkall said, include a zero-entry area that would allow easy access for those using wheelchairs or walkers.

“The committee might also consider a splash park with a fountain that would provide a safe area for any age to enjoy,” Pinkall said.

“We want to get as much input as possible on what the community’s needs and wants are,” Pinkall said.

Current plans are for current Pratt Municipal Swimming Pool at 201 Haskell to open late spring this year, as usual, while adhering to COVID guidelines, Pinkall said.