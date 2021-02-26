Looking for a way out of poverty? Circles of Hope, Pratt, is ready to help.

Billie Blair

Pratt Tribune

Circles of Hope, Pratt County is starting the next 12-week beginners class on Monday, April 5, 2021 at 5:30 p.m.

Circles is a community-supported organization that works with folks experiencing poverty and seeking to learn how to manage their finances. Members of the class look at their income and outgo, learn about budgeting, consider how to improve a credit score and much more. Building supportive relationships with others in Circles is an additional benefit.

Getting out of poverty is easier when there is a circle of support. After completion of the 12 week program, there is an 18-month program that matches class members (called Circle Leaders) with two supportive volunteers (Allies) and provides on-going learning and support.

Mike and Kate Cummins, Coates, went through the entire two-year program of training and support offered by Circles of Hope. They were able to reach more than 200 percent above the federal poverty level, the basic goal for all participants. They are now the coordinators for Circles, leading the way in helping others experiencing poverty.

"Circles has given Mike and me the financial tools to break the cycle in poverty we were in,” said Kate Cummings. “It's given us confidence and a voice of leadership in our community. I've made friendships and have a circle of support I did not have before. Circles of Hope has given us HOPE!"

Other advantages of participating in Circles of Hope include learning how to use one’s gifts and skills, providing a place to share personal stories and being understood, becoming a better role model for children in the family, enabling one to have a bigger voice in the community, and being recognized and appreciated for who one is.

This is the 11th class Circles has offered in Pratt County. Weekly childcare is provided.

For more information and to apply, please contact Kate Cummins at (620)388-0647 or circlesofhopekc@gmail.com.