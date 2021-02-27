Customers come from all directions to Moms Bar and Grill in Seward

Fran Brownell

Pratt Tribune

Moms Bar and Grill at 420 South Lincoln in Seward has been known for over two decades for its down-home cooking and hometown camaraderie, drawing diners from north, south, east and west to satisfy appetites and take a turn on the dance floor when the mood strikes.

“Mom” is Carolyn Devine and her life-mate and business partner is husband George.

“We bought J&J Café in two trailers in 1998,” said Devine. “We had no experience. We just jumped in and love doing it.”

On November 11, 2002, the enterprise moved into a new building on the same premises and was given its current name to reflect its homey atmosphere.

“It’s been going strong ever since, despite COVI,” Devine said.

Carolyn and George run the eatery with two fulltime and five part-time waitresses, who also serve up 3.2 tap beer from the bar and relocate tables to make a small dance area when guests are ready to groove to jukebox tunes.

COVID masks are worn by some, but not required, Devine said.

Saturdays are popular for “Breakfast at Mom’s,” with Devine inviting, “Come and get ya some.”

Breakfast menu choices include French toast or biscuits and gravy with choice of sides for a breakfast platter being eggs, hash browns, bacon or sausage.

Devine said other popular menu items are steak, fish, chicken and noodles, chicken-fried steak and Tex-Mex cuisine and especially chicken-fried steak.

“Our Taco Tuesday dinner is also popular,” Devine said. “It’s two hard-shell tacos, chips, cheese dips and refried beans.”

“We really have a large menu,” said Devine. “I can’t think of anything anyone has requested that we haven’t been able to serve up.”

That’s part of the key to Mom’s Bar and Grill success story.

“I love to cook and our diners love to eat,” Devine said. That’s Mom’s second key to success.

Restaurant hours are 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays and 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturdays. Closed Sundays.

Moms Bar and Grill maintains a social media presence on Facebook, where menu specials are featured, including tantalizing photos of offered cuisine.

Phone number for Moms Bar and Grill is 620-458-3554.