Back-up generator fails during electrical grid reset in Pratt

A back-up generator failed during a scheduled electrical grid-maintenance reset last Thursday, causing loss of electricity for most of the City of Pratt. The electricity loss had nothing to do with power supplied by the city’s solar farm or any type of rolling blackouts from the state.

“The City of Pratt was doing some routine maintenance on the city’s main transformer,” said city employee Brian Stecklin. “To do the work the city has to untie from the grid.”

Stecklin went on to say that, according to an official notice from the City of Pratt’s utilities department, the city had been untied from the grid since 8 a.m. on Thursday morning and was generating its own power while the work was being done. A minor mechanical failure caused the generator to shut down as a safety feature."

The work on the transformer was completed around the same time allowing the city to tie back to the grid to regain electricity.