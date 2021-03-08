Hodgkinson and others earn post-prep academic honors

Ciara Hodgkinson of Pratt, Kansas, a December graduate in agribusiness, along with Summer Smades of Leoti, Kansas, a senior in agricultural economics, has been awarded the David and Susan Barton Cooperative Leadership Scholarship through the Arthur Capper Cooperative Center and the Department of Agricultural Economics at Kansas State University.

Hodgkinson was an active student after transferring from Pratt Community College to Kansas State University. She served as president of Alpha Zeta and served as secretary and vice president of Collegiate Farm Bureau. She has been involved in many other organizations including K-State Agricultural Economics-Agribusiness Club, Gamma Sigma Delta, Block and Bridle and Phi Theta Kappa. In addition, Ciara finds time to volunteer on service projects. She has completed internships with Skyland Grain, Kansas Farm Bureau and also worked with CoBank on an extended internship. Ciara graduated in December 2020 and will start a career with CoBank in 2021. The Hodgkinson family is affiliated with the following cooperatives: Kanza Cooperative Association and Skyland Co-op, Inc.

The David and Susan Barton Cooperative Leadership Scholarship has awarded over $100,000 in scholarships since its establishment in 2014. David and Susan Barton came to Kansas State University in 1976 and have been contributing to cooperative education for many years. They are now encouraging the next generation to develop into strong educated leaders.

“The purpose of the David and Susan Barton Cooperative Leadership Scholarship is to encourage the development of leaders in the agribusiness community,” said Professor Brian Briggeman, director of the Arthur Capper Cooperative Center. “It’s also to provide significant financial assistance to eligible students enrolled in educational programs emphasizing these areas of study.”

To be eligible for the David and Susan Barton Cooperative Leadership Scholarship, a student must be either a junior or senior in K-State’s College of Agriculture at the time the scholarship is received and be pursuing a degree in Agribusiness or Agricultural Economics. The recipient must also have strong academic performance and be affiliated as a member or as a child or dependent of a member or employee of a company operating on a cooperative basis in the United States (including agricultural, farm credit, credit union, rural electric or rural telephone cooperatives). Continuing K-State students are encouraged to fill out the K-State scholarship application by March 15th to be included in the university scholarship process for the 2021-2022 academic year.

The David and Susan Barton Cooperative Leadership Scholarship was established by donations from cooperative leaders as a thank you to the Bartons for their years of service to cooperatives. Family and friends added to the fund upon David’s retirement from the university. David and Susan Barton matched more than twice the amount of each contribution made to the fund to further benefit outstanding students at Kansas State University. “Additional contributions by those who want to honor David and Susan Barton and support the purposes of the scholarship are welcome,” Dr. Briggeman said. They should be made payable to “KSU Foundation/Barton” and sent to the Arthur Capper Cooperative Center, Kansas State University, Department of Agricultural Economics, 342 Waters Hall, Manhattan, KS 66506.

Other area students recently honored for their academic achievements include the following:

Garden City Community College — Kayla Land, Greensburg and Mason Osborne, St. John were among 593 students honored as Fall 2020 Honor Roll recipients at Garden City Community College.

Barton Community College — Gavin Tuttle, Haviland, was named to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2020 Semester.

Wichita State University — Bailey C DeClue, Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice, Cum Laude, and Kasey M Gilpin, Bachelor of Business Admin., Finance, Magna Cum Laude, both of Pratt are among 1,100 students who completed degrees at Wichita State University in fall 2020. Karson Ross, Haviland, and Brandon Boyles, Greensburg, were among more than 3,500 students who were on the WSU dean's honor roll for fall 2020. Students from Pratt on the dean’s honor roll included: Thelma Anele, Breann I Becker, Elise V Coykendall, Bailey C DeClue, Sara J Eubank, Stonie G Flemming, Kasey M Gilpin, Savana Larrison, Trinity A Mcdonald, Kindra N Miller, Mallary B Nelson, Ryan R Richardson, Drew Taylor, Madalynn R Wilson, and from Sawyer - Karin A Skiles.