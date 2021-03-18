The war on drugs in Stafford County: 'Don't do it here.'

“Don’t do it here.”

That’s the warning issued on the St. John Kansas Police Department Facebook page by the Stafford Police Department following the March 8 execution of a search warrant on North Park Street in St. John which resulted in the seizure of marijuana, paraphernalia, U.S. currency, assets and guns and the arrest of suspects involved.

The suspects, whose names have not been released, were charged accordingly and transported to Rice County Detention Center in Lyons, with bond set at $300,000.

A photo of confiscated items and of Stafford Police Department law enforcement officers involved in the arrest is also posted.

The Stafford Police Department is described in the Facebook post as a multi-county agency dedicated to uphold and enforce all federal, state and local laws.

The search and seizure is described on the St. John Police Department Facebook page as an excellent example of multi=jurisdictional law enforcement working together for the citizens of the area.

The post expressed thanks to the Pratt County Special Response Team for safely securing the residence without incident and to the St. John Police Department and Stafford County dispatchers who assisted with the task—which was described as daunting--of documenting the large quantity of evidence.

Additionally, the post expressed thanks to the City of Stafford Public Works, St. John EMS, Stafford County Hospital and S&S Towing & Recovery.

“This drug culture will not be tolerated in OUR city. Investigations are continuing with additional warrants and arrests to follow,” the post concluded.

The announcement of the raid last week elicited 168 comments—ranging from supportive to abusive of the law enforcement search and seizure --most of which were no longer posted on Monday, March 16.

St. John City Police Chief Adams said that he could not comment on ongoing investigation, but when he could, would release more details to the press.

Stafford County Sheriff Robert Murrow did not respond to requests for comment.