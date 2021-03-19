Physical store closes but Creative Restorations boosts online presence and sales

Fran Brownell

Pratt Tribune

The Creative Restorations store in Pratt has closed its physical doors at 1807 E. First Street, but the business is still thriving as on online enterprise and will continue to market its full line of personalized apparel and accessories, said co-owner Lisa Rawlings.

“We revamped our website six months ago and it’s going really well, so we just decided to save overhead and go totally online,” Rawlings said.

Saturday, March 13, was the last day for business at the Creative Restorations retail location at 1807 East First Street, which has been a go-to place for custom embroidery and personalized items.

“We’re still carrying all of our same items that we will personalize and ship direct to customers in Pratt and throughout the United States,” Rawlings said. “Greenbacks and Thunderbirds gear and accessories will all still be available.”

The last couple of weeks prior to closing the store offered special bargains that Rawlings said shoppers were happy to take advantage of. Store Manager Amanda Petz assisted with the close-out sale for the retail location.

“We couldn’t have done it without Amanda,” Rawlings said. “She’ll still be part of our online business as needed.”

Once Creative Restorations went online -- www.creativerestorations.net --- sales started to escalate, according to Rawlings.

“We’ve gotten orders from California, Illinois and all over the United States.,” Rawlings said. “That’s exciting.”

Creative Restorations online store will include the business’s trademark embroidery personalization.

“We strive for excellence on each item we embroider on our high quality, 15-needle Ricoma Embroidery Machine,” Rawlings said.

The website has photos of Creative Restoration’s embroidery work with several Pratt Volunteer Fire Department members showcased.

The tee-shirt collections fall in categories including funny, inspirational, Mom, Mom-Life, Teachers and Valentines, plus a three classic Harry Potter graphics.

Rawlings said Creative Restorations online will continue the charitable giving that the Pratt store has made part of its business model.

“We love to give back.” Rawlings said. “Our small business began as a way for some special friends of ours to earn some extra money. The husband has cerebral palsy and the wife has multiple sclerosis.”

The March Charity of the Month is the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, in keeping with the observation of March as National Multiple Sclerosis Awareness Month.

Rawlings said the business will donate 10 per cent of each item sold on the website during March to the charity.