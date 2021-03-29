New dates released for 2021 Miss Teen and Miss Kansas competitions in Pratt

The Miss Kansas Board of Directors has released new dates and changes for the 2021 competition with plans to meet in Pratt again this summer. The annual competition was put on hold during 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As we consider the continued progress on COVID-19 response in Kansas, we are excited to confirm that we continue to plan for the Miss Kansas and the Miss Kansas’ Outstanding Teen Competitions this summer on the campus of Pratt Community College (PCC) in Pratt, Kansas,” said Stephanie Harris. “Our experiences over the last year have challenged us in many ways, however we plan to adjust as needed to continue planning for competition. The pandemic has both forced and allowed us to change the way we support education and development of young women in our state. Additionally, it allows us to look at new opportunities to provide meaningful connections for our dedicated volunteers and sponsors.

“In consideration of current and projected pandemic restrictions, the need to meet Miss America expectations, and a desire to host competitions that are most beneficial to both candidates and supporters, the Miss Kansas Organization is excited to announce the following date changes for the 2021 competition:”

• The Miss Kansas’ Outstanding Teen 2021 Competition will be held on Saturday, June 12 in Carpenter Auditorium.

• The Miss Kansas 2021 final competition will be held on Saturday, July 10, in the Dennis Lesh Arena, with preliminary competitions conducted on July 8 and 9.

Harris said that further detail regarding the competition will be released in the next few weeks as we continue to evaluate the best possible plan to ensure the safety of all participants, and provide the quality competition experience that candidates, volunteers and sponsors have come to expect.

“Never before has Kansas’ State Motto been more appropriate. The Miss Kansas Organization plans to capture the opportunities provided by these challenges to reach “the stars through difficulties”. With safety as a first priority, we plan to continue our legacy and look forward to celebrating with everyone in June and July!” Harris said in the release.

Members of the current Miss Kansas Board of Directors are Sue Givens, Chair; John Rolfe, President; Danielle Bias, Secretary; Krystian Caywood; Stephanie Harris; and Doug Brehm, Ex-Officio Counsel.