Neighbors alert home occupant of fire and provide help in dangerous situation

A renter living in a home owned by John Ishee at 1017 W. 3rd Street, Pratt, was able to get out of his home safely, along with his dog, thanks to concerned neighbors who knocked on the door when they noticed smoke coming from his backyard.

“We are thankful for neighbors who were alert and helped out,” said Pratt City Fire Chief David Kramer. “At least half of the home was severly impacted by the fire that appears to have started on the back side, but the person living there was able to get out safely in time.”

Kramer said area residents were also to be thanked for helping firefighters pull hoses for two blocks in the area, when fire hydrants were not readily available nearby.

”We had to cordon off several blocks so that hoses could be laid down,” he said.

Hydrants, one at the corner west and the other 2 blocks away by Kwik shop were used.

Kramer said the cause of the fire was still under investigation but appeared to have started around an electrical outlet where a smoker (type of enclosed cooker) was working in the back yard and was plugged into the wall.

“There is a lot of sheet rock and siding gone, a lot of damage in the attic, and then heat, smoke and water damage throughout the home,” Kramer said.

City of Pratt firefighters responded to the callout at 5:21 p.m. on Sunday, March 21, 2021 and were on duty for 2 and 1/2 hours fighting the blaze.