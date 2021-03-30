Fun-draising efforts bring support, attention to Pratt Area Humane Society services

Ruby Howell

Pratt Tribune

A high-energy, interactive virtual and in-person pie-in-the face fundraiser for the Pratt Area Humane Society (PAHS) brought in more than $7,000 Monday, just one of recent events held to care for local pet animals in need.

According to PAHS manager April Hemphill, this past year has been even more difficult than it usually is, with pandemic restrictions and safety concerns drastically limiting the usual fundraising options.

In a typical year, PAHS tries to host one large fundraising event like they the 5K Color Me Fun Run, or the PAHS-A-PALOOZA. This year, board members had to get creative and come up with some new ways to bring positive attention and donations to dogs and cats.

Hemphill said the Facebook Live fundraiser on Monday was made possible by a program called Jordan’s Way. This foundation is organized by Kris Rotonda, whose mission is to clear the shelters.

Rotonda rescued a dog named Jordan 13 years ago, named Jordan, who unfortunately passed away from cancer in 2018. Since then, Rotonda has been set on helping animals in shelters all across the U.S..

At the fundraiser Monday, when donations reached certain amounts, PAHS staff or board members had to do things such as get a pie thrown in their face, participate in ice-bucket challenges. Pam Howell, PAHS board member, said she would shave her head if $50,000 was raised. That ended up not being the case, but fun times were had by all involved.

The event, held in conjunction with the Kingman Humane Society, included Facetime with adoptable animals from both counties. Hemphill said that currently, there are about 10 dogs, 6 cats, a bunny and a guinea pig in need of a good home right now in the Pratt shelter.

Hemphill said all donations raised go towards finishing the back kennels. Half of the kennels have been updated with new ceilings, floors, and drains. As updates are finished, dogs will be happier, healthier, and the shelter will have better resources. Hemphill said that if people cannot give in the Facebook Live event, money or supplies donations are always needed and appreciated. She also said that fostering a pet or volunteering is also always needed. A wish list of items the shelter needs is available on their website.

On Sunday, March 14, several thousand additional dollars were raised for PAHS when The Chapeau hosted a St. Patrick’s Day dinner of pizza tacos, green beer and live music, with 100 percent of all proceeds going to PAHS. Workers even donated their wages to Pratt’s furry animals in need.

More donations are still needed, however, and may be made by calling PAHS at 620-672-6777, or by stopping in during open hours at 10233 Bluestem Blvd, Pratt, KS 67124.