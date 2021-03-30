A 320-pound rock found in rural Kansas in 2006 came from outer space. It just sold for $156,250.

A 320-pound pallasite meteorite that originated in outer space and was found in 2006 in the Haviland area, sold at a Dallas auction last week for $156,250.

Dubbed a Brenham Meteorite, the "rock," which represents less than 1% of all known types of meteorites, was purchased by an unnamed collector from Nevada, according to Eric Bradley, public relations director for Heritage Auctions, the firm that conducted the special auction. The auction firm declined to name the purchaser as well.

Bradley said this is the first time this particular meteorite has ever been available for private acquisition. It was part of a large collection that was consigned to Heritage Auction.

Bids were placed online or in person for the nature and science-themed auction. Bradley said it wasn't a surprise to have a rare meteorite as part of their offering. A piece of Mars was the top seller at this particular auction, bringing in nearly $190,000.

According to Caitlin Matile, Big Well Museum and City of Greensburg tourism director, the Brenham Meteorite on display at the Big Well Museum, which was found at the same place as the pallasite meteorite, weighs in at 1,000 pounds.

“It was found in 1949 by H.O. Stockwell at the Peck Farm by Brenham, which is between Haviland and Pratt,” Matile said. “I have never heard of the meteorite that they sold in Texas.”

Matile said the museum meteorite is called Space Wanderer, and it was purchased by the museum “for a reasonable price,” according to display information.

“We don’t know its value,” she said.

The Brenham Meteorite collection is considered one of the largest groups of meteorites discovered in one area in the world. History of the Kiowa County find is documented in a book at the museum, “Space Rocks and Buffalo Grass,” by Ellis L. Peck, 1979.

Hannnah Brown contributed to this story.