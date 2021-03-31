Bid on a KC Chief's football autographed by Patrick Mahomes in coming scholarship auction

Fran Brownell

Pratt Tribune

Pratt Community College 33rd Annual Scholarship Auction 2021 is set for Friday, May 7, and will be an online event again this year with a display-case commemorative football autographed by Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahones as a headline auction item.

“We are excited to have the Mahomes-autographed football,” said Executive Director of Institutional Advancement and Alumni Relations Barry Fisher. “I know there are lots of KC Chiefs fans out there who would love to have this displayed at their home or business.”

Fisher said he had hoped for an in-person event this year, but the COVID-19 situation again made that difficult.

This year’s auction will be similar to last year’s first online auction, with the enhancement of a ‘virtual live auction’ for which Fisher will serve as auctioneer to sell 10 to 15 select auction items, including a white Patrick Mahome-autographed football with the Kansas City Chief's arrowhead emblem.

“It will not operate exactly like it would if it were a live setting. I will not be calling for bids in the cadence of an auctioneer,” said Fisher. “All bids will be placed electronically through the system. I will be able to see the bids as they come in and will try to acknowledge them during the live stream.”

Fisher said the goal is to simulate the customary in-person event.

“It’s a way to connect all of our supporters,” Fisher said.

Last year’s first online auction was a success, bringing the total of auctions proceeds in the going-on five years that Fisher has headed the event to $296,514 for the PCC General Scholarship Fund.

“This auction is a tremendous asset for PCC students,” said PCC President Dr. Michael Calvert. “We’ve been able to provide over a quarter of a million dollars in scholarships, just in the past four years. We’re truly grateful for the tremendous community support.”

One of the positives from last year’s first online auction, according to Fisher, was that it gave opportunity for broader participation.

“It allowed people from all over the country a chance to participate,” said Fisher. “Many of those might not have been willing or able to travel to Pratt.”

That, Fisher said, clinched the decision for future PCC sScholarship auctions to include an online component.

Fisher said he and Donna Pfeifer, administrative assistant to Dr. Calvert, are still gathering auction items which are tax-deductible to the donor.

Fisher’s contact for donation of auction items or information about scholarship applications is barryf@prattcc.edu or phone 620-450-2000.