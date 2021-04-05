Rolla Rena Skate Center: A true town treasure for Pratt

Jayden Mies

Pratt Tribune

The COVID-19 pandemic has proven to be a roadblock for many businesses, but for one specific business, it has actually been a blessing.

Kevin Evans, owner of the Rolla Rena Skate Center, said that because of the pandemic, he has actually been doing better because people are wanting to get out and do something, and skating has a good value, with reasonable prices and a safe place for kids.

Evans temporarily shut down the Skate Center for a month after school started, but for the past four months, he has been open and prospering. The Skate Center, located on 823 N Jackson St. in Pratt, provides not only entertainment for kids, but also a wholesome experience for the whole family.

Evans has been running the Skate Center since 1988. Evans said that when he was growing up his parents ran a skating rink as well.

“My favorite part is seeing the kids grow up and bringing back their own kids,” he said.

When asked how his business gives back to the community, Evans said, the Rolla Rena provides good wholesome entertainment and a safe place for kids to be.”

Evans said that living in a small town actually affects his business positively because they have such a wholesome community and a good customer base.

Rolla Rena has a variety of events to choose from.

“In addition to public skating we also have private parties, Nerf War parties, high school nights, adult nights, and many other events for various ages,” Evans said.

There have been many challenges in operating a skate center for Evans.

“The changing economy and dealing with the different activities kids are in nowadays is hard,” he said. “For example, middle and high schoolers can’t come that often anymore, since school offers such a wide variety of activities and sports for them to do.”

The Rolla Rena also has a variety of core values and enforces them.

“We try to make the kids follow good rules and we try to set good examples for them as well,” Evans said.

Co-owner Sandy Evans, wife of Kevin, said she loves the kids that come to Rolla Rena and trys to make every experience a good one.

“One of the biggest challenges is finding places for people to sit when we are busy, and getting the food out in a timely manner,” she said.

The Rolla-Rena Skate Center values not only providing entertainment for kids, but also a fun experience for the whole family. Throughout the years, people have kept coming back because of the excellent service and wholesome environment, and this is what creates a strong foundation for a business.

The Rolla-Rena Skate Center is an exceptional place for entertainment, and is one of the best places to find the “good” in Pratt.

For those interested, the Rolla-Rena Skate Center’s phone number for checking open dates and party reservations is 620-672-6384. The business also maintains a Facebook page for such information.