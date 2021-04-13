HVAC changes bring $346,000 in savings to Pratt County during public safety building construction

Billie Blair

Pratt Tribune

Ongoing conversations about the construction of the Pratt Safety Building throughout the month March for Pratt County Commissioners included a change in the footings, some concerns about the gas line, and setting up a meeting with the architect and construction company.

Kelly McMurphy, Landmark Architect, did report a savings of $346,599 due to changes made in the HVAC system. He also reported that there would be progress meetings with email reports to commissioners Tom Jones, Rick Shriver and Dwight Adams every two weeks.

Actions taken by the commission during the March meetings include:

· On March 1, Mike Tibbetts, Communications, reported that the repeater had been moved from the DR Tower to the Pratt Well Tower. He reported about other possible available towers. He was instructed to get bids from tower owners and report back.

· Tim Bransom, Emergency Manager/Zoning Director, reported at the first meeting of the month that he received two bids for painting the weather tower and two bids for the structural part of the tower. The Pratt County share could be $13,000-$15,000.

· On March 1, Doug Freund, Road Supervisor, reported that the sign project in the NW quarter of the county would be started by April 5. He also reported that the dozer had been repaired, although there is a problem with the sprocket. It will be returned to Wi- chita for repair. He also requested funds to purchase a new laser transit from Trimble at a cost of $4, 275. His request was approved 3-0.

· Commissioner Jones requested an update from Mark Graber, IT Director, on March 1, on the status of the phone system. Graber stated he wanted Spyglass to look at WT&T billings. William Lawrence of Spyglass Group gave a presentation (3/22) on the services they provide in auditing internet and phone bills to find over-billings. Commissioners will discuss what they learned.

· Robert Torres, Noxious Weed/Environmental Services, reported on a new noxious weed law that changes classifications of noxious weeds. He also re- quested information about the proper bidding proce- dure to replace the Koba- ta with a new UTV. On March 22nd, Jon Roach, Noxious Weeds, provided the information needed for the commissioners to accept a bid from Gottschalk Equipment, Great Bend, to purchase a 2021 Artic Cat for $14, 900.

· Darcie Van der Vyver, Health Department Di- rector, reported (3/22) that the county is in phase 3 and 4 of the COVID sched-ule. There were three PODS still scheduled, then appointments will be tak- en for vaccinations at the Health Department. She also reported that the lab remodel was finished.

