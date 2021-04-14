Howell to headline annual Pratt scholarship banquet with local business success story

Rose Beilman

Pratt Tribune

The Pratt High School 47th Annual Scholarship Banquet will be held at the Pratt Municipal Building on Monday, April 19, 2021, at 6:30 p.m. Graduate Christina Howell from the class of 2005, stylist and local owner of Signature Style, will speak to the students.

In consideration and continued concern to maintain social distancing guidelines and safety for students and their families, the scholarship committee is limiting in-person banquet attendance to junior and senior students and their parents. They feel it’s important to recognize Pratt High School students for their academic achievements.

The “Greenbacks Styling the Future” themed banquet will give the committee an opportunity to challenge the students for the future as well as honor them for their outstanding accomplishments this year. This theme will correspond with Howell’s background and message.

Howell graduated in 2005 after being very active in tennis, math club, National Honor Society, student council, and Kay Club. After her graduation, she attended Washburn University with a degree in Business Administration, focusing on finance and management.

During her sophomore year at Washburn, she landed a senior planning assistant job at Reinert Wealth Management for three years. In addition, while doing this, and while attending classes, she also waitressed and bartended through college.

While she could have continued on that career path, Howell had no interest in moving forward and getting her series 7 license, a necessary step she would have to take to continue in the field. By 2010, she decided to take a different route in her career, and she went back to school for cosmetology in Stillwater, OK, to share living expenses with her sister there.

While on campus at Oklahoma State University, Howell stumbled upon their entrepreneurship program, and she graduated with a Master’s of Science in Entrepreneurship in 2012. The same year, she became a licensed cosmetologist. These two achievements coincided with opening her business, Signature Style, here in Pratt in January 2013.

The daughter of Rodger and Debra Roberts, and the granddaughter of Marvin and Nancy Schmidtberger, all of Pratt, this young businesswoman has learned several life lessons along the way. One is from her grandfather, who taught her in high school to always surround herself with good people and treat them well. Another lesson learned in high school was the importance of academics. She still uses math daily behind the chair as a stylist and in running her business.

The scholarship banquet committee runs the long-standing tradition of recognizing achievement in academics among students at Pratt High. In order to sponsor this activity and other recognition benchmarks throughout the year, the committee relies on contributions from businesses, organizations, and individuals for funding.

While attendance this year is limited to seniors and juniors and their parents because of the pandemic, the committee welcomes any donations or contact from the community. For questions, you may contact 382scholarshipcommittee@gmail.com, where one of the committee members can answer questions.

To support this event, you can still make contributions by sending donations to the following: Scholarship Recognition Committee, P.O. Box 87, Pratt KS 67124. Donations will help the committee to recognize outstanding academic work by students in the Pratt community.