COVID-19 vaccinations now available for all phases in Pratt County

With a total of 2,328 people in Pratt County vaccinated by the Pratt County Health Department for COVID-19 and zero on the current waiting list, Pratt County Health Department Administrator Darcie Van Der Vyver wants area residents to know that vaccines are now available to anyone 18 years and older who lives in Pratt County.

“If you are interested in being vaccinated, we strongly encourage you to do so before the end of April,” Van Der Vyver said. “Vaccines are received in multi-dose vials and in efforts to avoid wasting doses, we must have multiple people scheduled for appointments prior to opening vials. Weekly appointments will be available throughout April, then appointment availability will be reduced in May. Due to the strict administration requirements of the vaccine, walk-ins cannot be accommodated at this time.”

According to data from the Kansas State Immunization Registry there have been a total of 4,081 Pratt County Residents have been vaccinated so far for the COVID-19 virus. Gatlin Pharmacy and Dillons Pharmacy offer vaccination options, as well the Pratt County Health Department which serves as the coordination point for vaccine distribution for Pratt County, Pratt Regional Medical Center, Pratt Internal Medical Group and Pratt Family Practice.

“Last week we administered 42 primary doses and 209 secondary doses of the Moderna vaccine,” VanDer Vyver said. “We also administered 51 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.”

Those who received a first vaccine return to the place of that shot for their second dose, whether that be the Pratt Community Center or the county health department.

Van Der Vyver asked that anyone considering vaccination to call the health department at (620) 672-4135 as soon as possible to make that first appointment.

Since March of 2020, Pratt County has had 811 postive cases of COVID-19, as per KDHE data.