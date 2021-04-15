Harrison uses wooden, painted rabbits to raise money for PAHS charity

Like an energizer bunny, Pratt's Tonja Harrison of Balloons and More Inc. continued her holiday-themed charity fundraisers this Easter, embracing an idea to put painted rabbits in store and home windows for a “drive-by” type of Easter egg hunt. When she started the project, she had no idea it would go down to the wire to get it all to come together, but in the end, a nice check for $580 donated to the Pratt Area Humane Society was the end result of a little leg-work and community participation.

Her plan was to place five different Bugs Bunny wood cutouts around town, in the front windows of five different businesses.

“You want to drive around and find the different bugs bunnies,” Harrison said. “When you find one, get out of car and take a picture with Bugs (can be selfies or your kids with him, but he has to be in the picture) and post the pictures by Monday am on the event page. Each picture posted will get your family entered in drawings I will be having. Find all five and get an extra entry.”

To make the contest more difficult, and engage more businesses and rabbit hunters, additional male and female wood cutout bunnies were created, and for each of those bunnies sold ($20 each), Harrison promised to donate half ($10) to the Pratt Area Humane Society.

Call it a busy season, or just too many irons in the fire, but response wasn’t quite what Harrison had hoped so she put out a plea a day or two before bunny-hunt day for wood bunny buyers and the orders came in. So many came in that help had to be enlisted for painting.

Area assisted-care residents helped paint the sold wood bunnies, and by the time all was said and done, 58 wooden rabbits went up around town for kids and families to enjoy hunting on Saturday, April 3.

“I was glad we were able to donate $580 to Pratt Area Humane Society,” Harrison said. “I just love to have fun and support the community at the same time.”

More than five local families turned in photos of their participation in finding the painted Easter rabbits in business windows around town. All received prizes for their efforts.