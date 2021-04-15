Pratt powerlifters earn state titles in several divisions

Three Pratt High School powerlifters won individual gold at the Kansas State Powerlifting Meet on March 27.

The Greenback men took third as a team and were led by individual overall state champions Johnny Martinez (132 lbs) and Enoch Walton (198 lbs).

Individual event state champions in different weight divisions for Pratt included: bench - Johnny Martinez, Keishaune Thompson, Enoch Walton; squat - Johnny Martinez; clean - Johnny Martinez.

State placers in their overall weight classes included: 140 lbs-Keishaune Thompson 2nd, Brody Phye 3rd, 148-Ke’Rel Thompson 3rd, Devin Weber 5th. 156-Hogan Thompson 2nd, Joseph James 6th. Heavyweight-Jesus Ornelas 5th.

The Lady Greenbacks were 4th overall as a team and were lead by individual overall state champion Jadyn Thompson.

Thompson had a monster day winning all three lift events in her weight class and she also received the award for the lightweight MVP lifter of the tournament.

Individual event state champions included: bench - Alyssa Miller, Jadyn Thompson, Corinne Donnenwerth; squat - Jadyn Thompson; clean-Jadyn Thompson.

Overall individual state placers included: 105 lbs- Alyssa Miller 4th. 114-Kena Sterling. 4th 123-Gabby Gatlin 3rd. 132-Payton Woody 4th. 140-Corinne Donnenwerth 4th. 148-Jenna Haas 6th. 156-Marleigh Bates 6th. 181-Jordan Cook 4th.