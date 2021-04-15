Pratt powerlifters earn state titles in several divisions

Jennifer Stultz
Pratt Tribune
The Pratt High School men’s powerlifting team earned third place at state last week.

Three Pratt High School powerlifters won individual gold at the Kansas State Powerlifting Meet on March 27.

The Greenback men took third as a team and were led by individual overall state champions Johnny Martinez (132 lbs) and Enoch Walton (198 lbs).

Pratt's Johnny Martinez was a state champion in bench in the 132 lbs. division.

Individual event state champions in different weight divisions for Pratt included: bench - Johnny Martinez, Keishaune Thompson, Enoch Walton; squat - Johnny Martinez; clean - Johnny Martinez. 

Enoch Walton of Pratt was a state champion at 198 lbs. in bench.

State placers in their overall weight classes included: 140 lbs-Keishaune Thompson 2nd, Brody Phye 3rd, 148-Ke’Rel Thompson 3rd, Devin Weber 5th. 156-Hogan Thompson 2nd, Joseph James 6th. Heavyweight-Jesus Ornelas 5th. 

The Pratt High School girls powerlifting team took fourth at state last week.

The Lady Greenbacks were 4th overall as a team and were lead by individual overall state champion Jadyn Thompson. 

Pratt High School's Jadyn Thompson won all three powerlifting events at state in her weight division, plus was named the MVP lifter of the tournament last week.

Thompson had a monster day winning all three  lift events in her weight class and she also received the award for the lightweight MVP lifter of the tournament.

Individual event state champions included: bench - Alyssa Miller, Jadyn Thompson, Corinne Donnenwerth; squat - Jadyn Thompson; clean-Jadyn Thompson. 

Overall individual state placers included: 105 lbs- Alyssa Miller 4th. 114-Kena Sterling. 4th 123-Gabby Gatlin 3rd. 132-Payton Woody 4th. 140-Corinne Donnenwerth 4th. 148-Jenna Haas 6th. 156-Marleigh Bates 6th. 181-Jordan Cook 4th. 