Hi-Plains Veterinary Service takes care of pets, their owners and their own staff in Pratt

Toree Eisenhauer

Pratt Tribune

Hi-Plains Veterinary Services in Pratt is ready for the spring season of new animal ownership. And the first thing new pet owners often need is a place to get their pets properly vaccinated. Located at 1503 E. First, Hi-Plains is a reputable place to get pets spayed or neutered, x-rayed or diagnosed, as well as treated for just about anything pet-related. They even take care of livestock when needed.

Hi-Plains Vet has been busy and never shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and they keep regular hours, as well as emergency service, for all of their customers pet-needs.

“One of our main values here is family and family time. We make sure that our staff has plenty of time for their families,” said Loretta Spitzer.

A goal that Hi-Plains Vet has for this coming year is getting a second vet in office.

Brian and Loretta Spitzer purchased their business from the previous owner.

A couple of changes that Hi-Plains Vet has made since starting would be that they have gotten really specific on hiring the right person, and fine-tuning the hours that the doctor is open. They are now closed on Saturdays to reflect customer traffic.

In the past three years, the business has invested upgraded technology. The equipment for surgeries has become more digital and the X-ray is also more digital. Science over the past years has also changed quite a bit, and there are more studies done and easier and faster ways to do testing.

Hi-Plains Vet doesn’t have any annual events, but they do let college students come down and work with them on some stray cats and go through the spaying and neutering process.

They have also helped out the community at the Pratt County Fair with 4-H livestock projects and veterinary inspections.

Hi-Plains Vet also helps out the Pratt Area Humane Society by offering spays and neuters for adopted animals at a lower cost.

The Spitzer's are helpful resources for students who are considering being a vet as they are more than happy to have students come in and job shadow and experience what it’s like in the real day of a vet.

Hi-Plains Vet promotes their business in Pratt through word of mouth, Instagram, Facebook, and they advertise in a yellow book. To contact them with pet needs or job interest, call 620-672-5988 or visit the office at 1503 E. First in Pratt.