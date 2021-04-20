Drug Take Back Day is Saturday, April 24 in Pratt

With opiod overdose deaths increasing during the pandemic, the Pratt Police Department in cooperation with the Drug Enforcement Administration will host it’s 20th Take Back Day on April 24.

Opening at 10 a.m. at the Pratt Walmart store, 2003 E. First Street, Pratt police officers will collect tablets, capsules, patches and olther solid forms of prescription drugs and non-prescription drugs. Liquids (including intravenous solutions), syringes and other sharps, as well as illegal street drugs will not be accepteed.

“We will continue to accept vaping devices and cartridges at our drop-off site, provided lithium batterries are removed,” said SGT Ed Gimpel.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the U.S. has seen an increase in overdose deaths during the COVID-19 pandemic, with 83,544 Americans overdosing during the 12-month period ending July 1, 2020. This is the most ever recorded during a 12-month period.

The increase in drug overdose deaths appears to have begun prior to the COVID-19 health emergenccy world-wide, but numbers accelerated significiantly during the first months of the pandemic.

The public may drop off potententially dangerous medications at the local collection site next Saturday, which will adhere to local COVID-19 guidelines and regulations in order to maintain the safety of all participants and local law enforcement.

For more information check online at www.deatakeback.com or contack SGT Gimpel at 620-672-5551.