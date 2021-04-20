Mitch Holthus presents: Home on the Range - the story behind the state song of Kansas

Mitchell G. Holthus, the play-by-play announcer for the Kansas City Chiefs and a college basketball announcer for ESPN, will be in Pratt, Kansas on Thursday, April 22 as part of a fundraising promotional effort for The Peoples Heartland Foundation. Based in Smith County, Kansas, The Peoples Heartland Foundation was formed to establish and operate a charitable and educational organization for use by people to carry out their charitable and educational desires.

According to event organizer Scott Smith from The Peoples Bank in Pratt, Holthus will join a $75-per-plate meal at Woody's at 5:30 p.m., then transition to Pratt's Barron Theater, where at 7 p.m. he will emcee a first-run showing of "Home on the Range." This special 45-minute documentary tells the story behind the state song of Kansas, written by Dr. Brewster M. Higley of Smith County, Kansas in 1874. It became the Kansas state song in 1947, and is a story near and dear to Holthus, who is an actor in the show.

The historic Barron Theater makes a perfect setting for the film showing which tells the story behind the iconic Kansas song by the same name, which was written in a rustic Smith County, Kansas cabin. The free admission to the event is made possible by The Peoples Heartland Foundation.

Sheryl White, Barron Theater event director, invites everyone with an interest in Kansas and Pratt history to make a special attempt to attend the Barron Theater for the Holthus "Home the Range" event and consider making a donation to support state and local charities.

"We are extremely fortunate to have such positive collaborations with the Pratt Public Library, the Teen Center, the Blythe Center, the Pratt Chamber of Commerce, Pratt Recreation, Pratt Travel & Tourism, the City of Pratt, and many others," White said. "It is our goal to continue to amaze and bless our community and those who visit here and share our resources whenever possible."

Holthus also hosts "Chiefs Insider" and "Chiefs Live" on kcchiefs.com, with Kendall Gammon. Plans for his visit to Pratt include the auction an autographed Kansas City Chiefs football at Woody's during the special fundraiser on Thursday.

For more information call White at 620-672-1596.