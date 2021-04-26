Pratt native joins hunting real estate company

(Midwestern United States Headquarters) UC Ranches, Realtree United Country Hunting Properties, Mineral Marketing LLC | Hunting Country Real Estate is proud to welcome Shay Stephens as their newest professional land & mineral specialist.

Stephens is a life-long Kansas resident, born and raised in Pratt, Kansas. He is married to Oakley Mock-Stephens (also a native of Pratt. They have two sons, Cyrus and Baylor.

Stephens is passionate about the land and management practices for growing mature Whitetail Deer. He is also an avid bowhunter with exceptional knowledge of Kansas hunting properties. His career history includes extensive work in the oil and gas industry. He was raised in a Kansas “oil and gas” family and has traveled across the U.S. working on pipeline and construction projects as a certified welder.

According to a press release, Stephens is a good steward to the land spending most of his time outdoors hunting, fishing, and managing wildlife habitat.

“I’m most excited to be joining the High Country team because of their knowledge, resources and expertise. I like the fact that this company was started by farmers and ranchers. The owners of Hunting Country also own MineralMarketing.com which allows me to leverage my relationships in the oil & gas industry," Stephens said. "Their partnership with Realtree allows me to provide more exposure to hunting property than any other company."

Hunting Country Real Estate was established in 2004 by American Farmers actively engaged in farm, ranching and oil & gas investments. The owners of Hunting Country also own the #1 ranked Google site MineralMarketing.Com and partner with the nationally recognized land marketing giants United Country, UC Ranches, and Realtree. Together, they combined forces to create the largest inventory of farms, ranches, and hunting properties in the nation. With over 42,000 annual listings, 500 offices, 6000 agents, $8 Billion sales volume, 975,000 confidential buyers, advertising reaching 90 Million homes per week, and 3500 websites generating over 15 million web visitors a month, they are recognized as the largest seller of land in the U.S.

Shane Terrel, President of Hunting Country said the company was excited about the addition of Stephens to the Hunting Country family.

"The strength of our market is based on adding guys like Shay to the team, then providing him with all the training and resources to help his clients," Terrel said. "We are looking forward to his continued success.”

Those interested in buying or selling land anywhere in the United States can reach Shay Stephens on his direct line at 620-388-3454, or email him at Shay.stephens@huntingcountry.net