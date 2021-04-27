Bixler Art Barn is host site for outdoor concert May 8 near Pratt

Dick Bixler, board member of the Vernon Filley Art Museum in Pratt and owner and metal artist of Bixler’s Art Barn, rural Patt, has set out to expand the reach of arts and education for our community. With this passion, he invited churches, museums and galleries from across the region to attend an open house on May 8, beginning at 3:30 p.m. at Bixler’s Art Barn, 20011 SE 20th Ave.

Open House entertainment will feature western gospel singer Barry Ward. Anyone interested is invited to wear a mask and practice social distancing at the outdoor concert.

"This project will have a great impact for us and the community" said Brittany Novotny - CoDirector at VFAM. She explained that this project would impact a large audience by improving the museum’s resources and capacity, in addition to the Bixler Art Barn and Studio’s resources.

More than 4,000 total visitors attend the Filley annually, demonstrating the need for this cultural outlet and artistic activities. The Filley Museum provides free tours to educational groups for more than 40 school groups, clubs, and organizations in the region on an annual basis, but aims to growth and expand that reach to neighboring communities.

Ward’s songs come from his deep roots in the heart of rural America. As a 4th generation Kansas farmer and rancher, he writes and sings of the men and women whose lives are entwined with the seasons, the land, and the will of God. His song, “Harvest in the Fall” is featured in the The Great American Wheat Harvest documentary. Plus he’s one of the artists included on the Home on the Range movie soundtrack.

Ward has performed in 40 different states and 3 foreign countries, including on stage at Carnegie Hall in New York City.

Barry has won multiple awards, including the Kansas Cowboy Hall of Fame; Male Performer of the Year (Academy of Western Artists / International Western Music Association / Country Gospel Music Association), plus numerous others.

Those attending the concert are asked to bring their own lawn chairs and practice social distancing.

For more information, contact Dick and Nancy Bixler (620-255-4284) or visit their website at www.dickbixler.com.