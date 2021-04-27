Last COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic in Pratt County is this Thursday

The Pratt County Health Department is now vaccinating all phases 1-5 of the Kansas Vaccination Phases plan for COVID-19. Thursday, April 29, from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. is the last mass vaccination clinic at the Pratt Community Center. Walk-ins are welcome. The Moderna vaccine is the option offered at this setting.

Weekly appointments are available for COVID-19 vaccinations throughout April and May at the Pratt County Health Department, 712 S. Main, Pratt. Health department director Darcie Van Der Vyver said that appointment availability may be reduced in the future in order to avoid wasting vaccine doses out of the multi-dose vials.

“Walk-ins are welcomed on Thursdays during our COVID vaccine clinics at the Health Department,” Van Der Vyver said. “We currently have the Moderna vaccine, which is a two-dose series given 28 days apart, authorized for individuals 18 years and older. We also have the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which is a one-dose vaccine that is also authorized for individuals 18 years and older.”

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine was on pause, but has been approved by the FDA and CDC to resume administration as of April 26, 2021.

To schedule an appointment for either COVID-19 vaccine, please call (620) 672-4135.

There have been no new COVID-19 active cases in Pratt County since April 7, 2021, according to data from KDHE.