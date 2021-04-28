Nominations open for first-ever Greenback Hall of Fame

Ruby Howell

Pratt Tribune

As a way to honor and recognize the successes and accomplishments of Pratt High School alumni, USD 382 is establishing a Greenback Hall of Fame. The first “class” will be inducted in late September. David Swank, The Greenback Hall of Fame Chair, said the HOF will recognize and honor individuals, alumni and contributors who have made a significant contribution to the Greenback traditions of grit, team, respect, passion, and valor.

“Individuals recognized will have exemplified the character, ideals, outstanding skills and commitment of excellence promoted by USD 382,” Swank said. “The goal of the HOF is not to highlight accomplishments in high school, but rather focus on what former Greenbacks have done to better themselves, their communities, or the world.”

In order to be inducted, a person must be nominated. Once nominated, the HOF Board will vote and determine selections. The board is made up of two Alumni Community members - Joe Reynolds and Chase Galle, retired USD educator Susan Pixler, USD 382 Board Member Donna Queal, Student Council President Sierra Dunlap, PHS Principal Steve Blankenship and PHS Activities Director (HOF chair) David Swank.

There are three categories that nominees can be inducted into: Educator, Alumni, and Contributor. The qualifications necessary are as follows; For Alumni, the nominee must have exemplified, during and following his/her career, outstanding skills, character and a commitment of excellence. Alumni can be nominated 20 years after their graduation date. The alumni’s professional and personal life after high school will be a vital part of the consideration.

For Educator, the nominee must have exemplified, during and following his/her career, role model characteristics as an educator/school employee. The nominee must have worked at USD 382 for at least ten years and been out of employment at USD 382 for at least five years.

For Contributor, the nominee must have achieved a high level of achievement in at least one of the following; Professional/personal life, community service/support of PHS, or demonstrate education to be a lifelong experience. Nominations may be made 20 years after the person’s high school graduation. This person does not have to be an alumnus of USD 382.

Forms to nominate deserving individuals may be picked up in person at Pratt High, and they are also available on the District website under Greenback Activities, and then under the Hall of Fame tab. The deadline for nomination is May 1, 2021.

Any questions regarding the Greenback Hall of Fame can be sent to the email address, GreenbackHOF@usd382.com.

Also, free to call Pratt High School at 672-4540 and visit with David Swank, PHS Activities Director, or Denise Loganbill, Administrative Assistant.