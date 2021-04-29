Pratt High School softball: Taking charge at the plate

Ruby Howell

Pratt Tribune

The spring season for the Lady Greenback Softball team is in full swing. Most recently, the Lady Green faced the Hesston Swathers last week in a doubleheader. Pratt was victorious in both games, ending up with the same sweeping score of 18-3 in the first and second games. That night was an all-around Pratt victory as well, with the JV Lady Greenbacks also bringing home the win 11-6 in the first game, and 11-9 in the second.

Head Coach Mike Forshee said that the team has been more focused on the plate and has become stronger when it comes to stepping into the box with a purpose and goal. Defensively, the team is very strong, and pitching is settling and becoming more consistent as more innings are played.

“This has been anything but a normal softball season with a lot of distractions,” Forshee said. “We have been working on focusing on the mental parts of the game a little bit more. Things that we can control. I am very proud of how this group has handled those distractions.”

Currently, the Lady Greenbacks are 9-3 on the season, and the JV is 7-3. Junior Varsity has the week off, while varsity heads out to the next game on Friday, April 30 against the Haven Wildcats.

Pratt softball “Sonic” Players of the Game last week were: Varsity- Erin Jackson vs Nickerson and JV -Alyson James vs Hoisington.